More Than An Athlete: Fist bump Friday

EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) — Something as simple as a fist bump can change a kid’s day.

That’s why UTRGV Head Basketball Coach Matt Figger started fist bump Friday.

“Anytime we can touch kids from a standpoint of influence, we are role models, our kids are role models. so we need to go out and spread that out to the community,” Figger said. “I think that’s a big deal that we give back to the youth of America and let them know that no matter who you are, what background you come from, what race you are, you have the opportunity at the American dream.”

Even the players on Figger’s basketball team can see how something positive could come out of something as simple as a fist bump.

“Hopefully they can see me and they can do exactly what I’m doing. It was kind of crazy to imagine that I was just like them growing up.” Isaiah Garcia, Guard on the team and Weslaco native, said about his participation in fist bump Friday.

“I think for the community to see our faces and to see a connection to where we are and the things that we do and the school that we are that, and hopefully draw some fan loyalty to the school and maybe in the ideal situation have these kids grow up and want to be a part of the UTRGV family,” Marek Nelson, a forward on the team, said.

The program picks a new school every Friday to doll out fist bumps and fun vibes before the school day.