More Than An Athlete: AJ Madrigal

SHARYLAND (KVEO) – From fielding snaps to breaking down beats, Sharyland High’s AJ Madrigal found a love for making music at a young age.

“I’m always tapping my feet,” Madrigal said. “Tapping everything yeah, so drums has always been apart of me.”

Growing up, AJ watched his older brother also nurture a love for music. His brother played at Sharyland and was apart of the band through high school.

AJ has had his try at many sports–playing football, basketball, track and field growing up. Being a part of the high school band isn’t feasible while trying to play football for the Rattlers, but that doesn’t mean music takes a back seat in his life.

“He’s certainly one of these young men who’s kind of like the renaissance man in a sense,” said Rattlers head coach Rodger Adame about Madrigal. “Because it’s not just about athletics, it’s about spending his time with his faith and within his community, his church community, and to me, that’s so key.”

AJ played a crucial role at his church when the pandemic hit, jumping in to play the drums for Friday and Sunday services.

“People have a way of preaching to God and showing people to God,” Madrigal said. “Well my way is playing drums and that’s what helps me.”

He’s even started a band with his friends from church, and he creates his own beats.

“I’ve known these guys since we went to the same church since we were small,” Madrigal said of his church friends. “We’ve been a band for about a year and we have a couple of songs coming up. Yeah, it’s pretty much a Christian-based band and we just have fun.”

To AJ, music is an outlet.

“If I’m having a bad day and don’t feel too lucky, I play the drums and it just helps me calm down.”

