More Than An Athlete: Aaron Garza, Nikki Rowe Basketball

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — For many student-athletes, growing up and becoming a professional athlete is a dream. For one Nikki Rowe student-athlete, playing his sport comes second to his academics.

“Ever since I was younger I always had this mentality of grades are probably the most important thing, school is always my number one priority and it’s always stuck with me since,” said Aaron Garza, a junior guard for the Nikki Rowe Warriors basketball team.

Garza has been on a path for success since middle school, where he was enrolled in the MYP program.

As he’s gone through the McAllen ISD school system, he’s transferred upwards in the Lamar Academy program as well. Now, a junior in high school, he’s in the International Baccalaureate program.

“There’s certain things that you have to do or requirements that normal campus’ wouldn’t have,” said Garza. “And it prepares you for the real world in a sense and I think its a great thing.”

The program entails rigorous coursework and focuses on the success of an individual student. Garza said though he knows to know what he wants to study in college yet, he’s always known he wants to obtain a college degree. The IB program has played a large part in helping him successfully get there.

“With my middle school being part of MYP, it helped me make the decision of if I should continue on with the IB education, so then I decided to go to Lamar.”

Head Coach of the Nikki Rowe boys basketball team Jose Yebra, added the impact that Garza has had on his team.

“He’s very important to our team and he’s very important to our student athletes so we really appreciate him and appreciate all that he does other than just playing basketball for us he does many things for our team,” said Yebra. “He tutors some of our players and he does a lot of things that help our program not only in our basketball class but also academically.”