Monday Night Football in the RGV

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

PHARR (KVEO) – The PSJA SW Javalinas and PSJA Memorial Wolverines faced off at PSJA Stadium tonight. The Javalinas topped the Wolverines 47-7.

Two teams also met at Richard Thompson Stadium for a battle of the No. 2 seed in District 16-5A DII West Zone. Teams were neck and neck as they fought their way to the end, in a game with serious playoff implications. The Rattlers topped the Patriots 40-25. The Rattlers take the No. 2 seed in District 16-5A DII’s West Zone, and will play PSJA Southwest this Saturday. On the other hand, the Patriots will face Edcouch-Elsa in a play-in game this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

NBC Sunday Night Foootball

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link