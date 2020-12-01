Monday Night Football in the RGV

PHARR (KVEO) – The PSJA SW Javalinas and PSJA Memorial Wolverines faced off at PSJA Stadium tonight. The Javalinas topped the Wolverines 47-7.

Two teams also met at Richard Thompson Stadium for a battle of the No. 2 seed in District 16-5A DII West Zone. Teams were neck and neck as they fought their way to the end, in a game with serious playoff implications. The Rattlers topped the Patriots 40-25. The Rattlers take the No. 2 seed in District 16-5A DII’s West Zone, and will play PSJA Southwest this Saturday. On the other hand, the Patriots will face Edcouch-Elsa in a play-in game this Saturday.