Mission’s Koy Detmer possible to move on

Detmer confirms he applied to the athletic coordinator and head football coach job at Somerset High School

by: Kiera Grogan

MISSION (KVEO) – Mission High Eagles head football coach Koy Detmer has confirmed that he applied for the open head coach and athletic coordinator position at Somerset High School near San Antonio.

Detmer began his coaching career at Somerset High, and his father, Sonny Detmer, spent the last two decades. In addition, Detmer’s youngest son Koal is a quarterback and Detmer would coach him in his senior season.

Detmer says that he has not resigned from his duties at Mission High School. Somerset ISD is expected to hold a school board meeting early next week to officially hire their new athletic coordinator and head football coach.

