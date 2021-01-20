Mission CISD names Longoria as new head coach of the Eagles

Local Sports

The Eagles promote from within

by: Daniel Esteve

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION – Mission CISD named Mission-Eagle-assistant Daniel Longoria as the newest head coach of the Mission High Eagles.

The announcement was made during a board meeting featuring Mission CISD officials late Wednesday night.

Longoria will serve as the successor to Mission alum and former head coach Koy Detmer. Detmer left his position to serve as the newst head coach at Somerset High School, a program is late-father Sonny Detmer led during his 38-year coaching career.

In 2020, the Mission Eagles finished their season with a 5-2 record, including a trip to a district title game, before losing a second-round-playoff matchup to Laredo United South.

