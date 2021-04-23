Mercedes Softball completes undefeated district season in win over Weslaco East

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The Mercedes Lady Tiger Softball Team completed a perfect 14-0 district season after defeating the Weslaco East Wildcats 8-0 Thursday evening.

Senior pitcher Kassidie Rodriguez led the way for the Tigers, striking out 12 batters in a shutout performance. A four-run second inning vaulted the Tigers to an early lead and the team never looked back.

The loss leaves Weslaco East in a three-way tie with Edocuch-Elsa and Brownsville Veterans in the District 32-5A standings. The teams will have to agree to a coin flip or additional seeding games to determine playoff position.

Meanwhile, Mercedes eyes a first round matchup against the Valley View Tigers next week.