Mercedes boxing legends honored by city

MERCEDES (KVEO) – Surrounded by friends, family, young boxing athletes, and Mercedes citizens, Beto Carr sat proudly.

Behind him, a mural painted by local artist Pop Culture, with the name of his gym Beto’s Boxing, and lifelong friend, the late Billy Schwarz.

The two have played a crucial part in the boxing community, and in the city of Mercedes.

Schwarz owned the building that Beto has operated his boxing club out of since the 70s. Over the years, hundreds of young aspiring boxers have passed through that gym. Each one of them, taking memories with them as they leave.

Beto has spent his entire life coaching and promoting amateur boxing. In 2019, he was one of the first five inductees into the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame.