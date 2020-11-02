countdown
Election Day is here!

Mercedes at PSJA Memorial

Local Sports

Mercedes 68 PSJA Memorial 0, the Tigers advance to 3-0 on the season.

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

PHARR (KVEO) – After the Mercedes at PSJA Memorial game was cancelled Friday due to COVID19 concerns, the teams returned to the grid iron Saturday afternoon.

Mercedes shut out PSJA Memorial 68 to 0.

“The way the boys have been playing, the practice we had this week, a lot of focus,” Said Mercedes Head Coach Roger Adame. “They know what’s at stake. Being on the field you know, we had a situation we couldn’t be on the field yesterday we got on today so you know every time they get on the field they know they have an opportunity to make the most of it.”

Mercedes has this week off before returning to action Nov. 13 to host PSJA Southwest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

