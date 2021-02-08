McAllen, Sharyland to battle at top of the district

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – For the first time in history tomorrow night, two Valley teams are facing each other while both ranked in the top 5.

No. 2 Sharyland hosts the No. 4 McAllen Lady Bulldogs in the first of two games they’ll play against each other this season.

“We’re both ranked high so we just want to cancel each other out, see what happens tomorrow,” said McAllen senior stopper Melanie Saldana about tomorrow night’s match up against the Rattlers.

“This is a game that we didn’t expect we’d be playing as seniors so of course it’s gonna be a tough game and we’re pumped to play,” said Xochitl Nguma, Sharyland Sr. Forward.

These two teams meet again after landing in District 31-5A for the first time in a few years.

The Lady Bulldogs shattered the glass ceiling in 2018 for RGV girls soccer after a trip to state. Since then, each season brings big expectations.

“When Mac Hi went to state it was my 8th grade year. As a middle schooler I was so pumped and so excited to be apart of this team,” said now junior outside defender Mia Reyna. “So we’re just all really excited.”

The Lady Bulldogs won’t get there without facing a tough opponent in the Rattlers.

“Sharyland, They’re a really good team,” said Saldana. “We’ve seen them play and they work really hard too. I know some of them and I know that they’re gonna be our hardest game of the season.”

There will be a few friendly faces on the field tomorrow, with girls on both teams also playing club soccer together. To say it will be a battle on the field, may just be an understatement.

“We’ve been working really hard practicing every day. everyone’s been coming out. we’re just excited to play a team that’s ranked like us.”

McAllen, a team that’s been building and building over the last several years. Sharyland, a team that’s utilizing their young players as well as veteran skill players.

“Winning tomorrow would mean everything to us,” said Junior Center Midfielder. “And so will on their side as well. It will show how our program has improved and how we can play as a RGV team.”

Sharyland will host McAllen at Richard Thompson Stadium tomorrow night at 6:30p.m.