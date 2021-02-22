McAllen Memorial powerlifting sets big goals ahead of regionals

MCALLEN (KVEO) – The Memorial Mustang powerlifting team started this season in a pandemic with a lot of unknowns, but also with big expectations for themselves.

“It’s the mamba mentality. You got to know you’re a winner, be a winner, train a winner,” said sophomore lifter Thomas Domian.

The team is coming off of winning the boys District 31-5A championship title. Today, they’re back to 6:30 a.m. work outs, with more goals in mind.

“We got to make it to regionals which most of us have we just have to be top 12 in our weight class,” said Domian. “We’ll just go work out butts off these three weeks, do what [coach] Guerra tells us to do cause he knows what’s up, he’s a great lifter and a great coach.”

Five of the teams lifters are currently ranked top 12 in their weight class, which qualifies them for regionals in two and three weeks.

Three of those five consist of female lifters, who are stacking on double and almost triple their own body weight.

“It’s empowering to do it, especially as a women because there’s some guys that are like oh she’s doing assisted lifting and it’s not even that,” said senior captain Leah Cantu.

“We do work together, it’s either the girl spots you or they help you put the weight on and take the weight off,” said Domian.

Regardless of weight class, weight being lifted, or gender, the Mustangs all work together towards one goal: Winning.

Regionals for the girls will be in two weeks, and the boys in three weeks.