McAllen Memorial Head Football Coach Bill Littleton to retire

MCALLEN (KVEO) – McAllen Memorial High School’s Bill Littleton has announced his retirement following 18 seasons as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator.

This will conclude his career of 45 years in education, and 22 years coaching. Littleton had a 155-88 record overall, and a 17-10 record in the playoffs. He reached the playoffs in his last 11 seasons at Memorial and claimed 10 district titles.

Littleton was inducted into the RGV Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Principal of Memorial High School, Pedro Alvarez Jr. shared his sentiments on Twitter following the announcement:

“He has created a winning tradition here at the home of the Mighty Mustangs and we will be forever grateful. We have been blessed to have had such an outstanding coach for nearly two decades and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”