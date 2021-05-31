McAllen Memorial dual-sport athlete signs to play football at Gallaudet University for the deaf

MCALLEN (KVEO) – McAllen Memorial High School’s dual-sport athlete David Alegria signed to play football for Gallaudet University, a D3 University for the deaf community.

In his four years, Alegria played football and wrestled for the Mustangs.

“David represented himself well. He’s a good student, a good player, committed and we’re just proud of what he did for us,” said Coach Bill Littleton.

McAllen Memorial hosts the Regional School for the Deaf, or RSD for high school students. Deaf students from Mercedes to Roma attend school in McAllen.

“I really wanna thank RSD for all the hard work they have done here in the program, for meeting all of our needs. I really thank everybody for helping me throughout all these years and for helping me work extremely hard,” Alegria said.

Alegria says he hopes to pursue his masters in physical therapy.