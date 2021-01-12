McAllen Memorial cheerleaders eager for another state title

MCALLEN (KVEO) – Both emotions and excitement ran high for the McAllen Memorial cheerleading team at their Monday night practice on campus.

“Being a back-to-back state champion, it’s just great going back and I’m just really excited to go this year,” said senior captain Sofia Sahadi.

Tomorrow afternoon the busses will pull out of Memorial High School and head north to Fort Worth for the UIL State Spirit Competition.

“I’m extremely hungry,” said junior captain Lauren Garza. “We’ve been working so hard. I think all the blood, sweat and tears we’ve put into this I think we really deserve this.”

This years preliminary format has changed due to COVID-19. Instead of separating performances into three categories, teams perform all three with just ten seconds between each performance.

“I think the big thing is, it’s a three minute performance and you give it your all. You don’t want to leave the mat thinking oh I could’ve done better I should’ve done better,” said Sahadi.

Along with pride for their football team, and their school, is the pride they have for their hometown.

“We’re from such a small little community so all eyes are on us, lots of people are out there look at us. We’re role models, we’re from the school, we’re cheerleaders we’re supposed to lead you know so there is a lot of pressure and we’re just excited to get out there.”

The Mustangs compete in the 5A-D1 qualifying round on Thursday, January 13 at 2:10pm. If they do qualify, the Mustangs will compete later that night in the finals for the state championship title.