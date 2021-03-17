COVID INFO COVID INFO

McAllen Lady Bulldogs secure district title with 4-2 over Nikki Rowe

Local Sports

by: Amanda Atwell

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Lady Bulldogs Girls Soccer team secured a District 31-6A Title with a 4-2 win over the Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors on Tuesday night.

McAllen started their scoring in the seventh minute with a long shot from Chloe Fallek. The Lady Bulldogs kept up the heat in the first half, capitalizing again a few minutes later with Bailey Huston slipping one past the Nikki Rowe keeper.

The Lady Warriors stayed in it, adding a goal of their own from Abby Rocha with a header off of an Alexa Garza corner later in the first half.

Brianna Claudio would add a third in the first half off of an assist from Mia Reyna, which would prove to be the game-winner.

The Lady Bulldogs finish their season undefeated in district play.

