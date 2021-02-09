McAllen Lady Bulldogs remain undefeated after showdown with Lady Rattlers

SHARYLAND (KVEO) – The No. 2 ranked Lady Rattlers hosted the No. 4 Lady Bulldogs tonight in a district showdown.

Both teams heading into tonight undefeated on the seasons and with a lot building up after McAllen returns to sharing a district with Sharyland.

The first half of the game was a lot of offense, but surprisingly remained scoreless. Both teams firing shots on goal.

In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs came out firing when Mallory Henderson gets up ahead and crosses it over the goalie and into the back of the net to go up 1-0.

With just under 23 minutes to play, McAllen’s Savannah Ruiz takes her shot on goal and finds the top right corner to go up 2-0.

Just four minutes later, Savannah Ruiz launches it from the corner and Mallory Henderson fires it in to go up 3-0 over the Lady Rattlers.

Henderson would score again to extend their lead 4-0, and ultimately beat the Lady Rattlers to remain undefeated on the season.