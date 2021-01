MCALLEN (KVEO) – The McAllen Lady Bulldogs hosted the Harlingen Lady Hawks Monday night at Memorial Stadium under the lights.

Mallory Henderson scored the first goal of the night, for the Lady Bulldogs to take the lead 1-0 early on. It’d be 4-0 at halftime, and not until the second half could the Lady Hawks sneak two goals in past McAllen High.

The Lady Bulldogs went on to win 5-2, and advance to 7-0. They open district play Saturday at the McAllen Rowe Warriors at 10:30am.