McAllen ISD names interim head football coach for Memorial High

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen Independent School District named Walter Moses Patterson as the interim head coach for the Mustangs’ football program.

Patterson has worked as Memorial’s defensive coordinator since 2013 and joined the coaching staff since 2010, according to McAllen ISD.

“We are going to continue our tradition, and we are going to continue to run the ball, we will do a couple of little new concepts here and there but the foundation has been laid. It’s my job to go out there and continue to lay forward the new foundation for kids that we have coming in,” Patterson said.

The new interim coach will also serve as the interim athletic coordinator for Memorial, overseeing all sports programs.

Earlier this month, Bill Littleton announced his retirement following 18 seasons as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator.