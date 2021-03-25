McAllen High volleyball coach Paula Dodge to retire

Mcallen, Texas (KVEO) – McAllen Volleyball coach Paula Dodge announced her retirement after 24 years of coaching the Bulldogs.

During her tenure, Dodge amassed over 570 wins, totaling an overall record of 573-273. Her win total included five district championship seasons, 18 trips to the state playoffs, and five regional tournament appearances.

In her final season as coach, Dodge led the Bulldogs to an 11-7 season, including a trip to the fourth round of the state playoffs.

Dodge was set to be inducted into the RGV Sports Hall of Fame, but, due to COVID 19 limitations, the class was postponed until 2021. Dodge will officially be inducted into the hall of fame in 2021.

For now, Dodge will continue teaching and officially step down following the conclusion of the semester.