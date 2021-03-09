COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

McAllen High senior signs to play baseball for Richland College

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – On Monday, Ethan Whatley, a McAllen High senior centerfielder signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Richland College in Dallas.

Whatley is the latest student-athlete to earn a chance to compete at the next level.

“It’s a dream come true,” Whatley told McAllen ISD at his signing celebration. “Something I’ve worked for my whole life, it’s unreal.”

Richland College is a junior college and competes in the Dallas-area Metro Athletic Conference. The Thunderducks were 22-10 last season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted sports seasons.

At Whatley’s signing, McAllen High baseball head coach Eliseo Pompa emphasized the tremendous skill that Rio Grande Valley players possess.

“I think most teams now are starting to realize that,” said Pompa. “They’re starting to look down here in the Valley for players, and every school that you go to in the Valley they have one or two kids who are going to play at the next level.”

Whatley thanked his friends, family, coaches, and teammates for showing up to watch him put pen to paper. Whatley will finish his senior season with the McHi Bulldogs. They are currently 7-3 on the season overall and will play their first district game tonight at 7 p.m. against Nikki Rowe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link