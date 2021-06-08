McAllen High introduces new head volleyball coach

MCALLEN (KVEO) – Michael Smith will be the new head volleyball coach at McAllen High.

The McAllen School Board approved his hire at their regular meeting late last month, and he met the players and parents for the first time today.

Smith comes from Jackson, Georgia. He served as head coach for Jackson High School the past three years, guiding them to an overall record of 83-33 (.716.) Including three straight appearances in the state’s sweet 16 (2018-20) and two consecutive Regional Championships (2019-20) – the first regional titles in school history.

“I’m enthusiastic, I want to grow alongside them,” Smith said prior to introducing himself to the team this afternoon. “We want to compete, there’s a difference between hard work and competing.”

Smith will be taking over for Coach Paula Dodge, who announced her retirement following the 2020 season.

Dodge coached the Bulldogs for 25 years (1996-2020), won 584 matches, and advanced to the state playoffs 19 times. She will be inducted into the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame on June 19.

“The message is going to be that we’re in this together,” Smith added. “Coach Dodge has built a great successful program and we’re going to grow and take it to the next level. That I’m here, that I’m ready to work and I’m ready to build relationships with them, and we’re going to do it together.”