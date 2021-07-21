McAllen High Head Football coach nominated for statewide award

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen High School Head Football Coach/Athletic Coordinator Patrick Shelby has been nominated for an award by the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA).

THSCA announced this week that Shelby is a nominee from Region 7 for the Coaching Beyond the Game award.

According to THSCA, the award goes to an individual who has impacted their team, school, and community through their passion and commitment to “coaching beyond the game” and honors their leadership in creating and sustaining programs that address social issues.

The THSCA Board of Directors will announce the winner in December.