McAllen Girls Soccer prepares for first playoff game in over 700 days

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Lady Bulldogs will play their first playoff game in 720 days Friday night.

COMMUNITY STORIES: ‘True Story of The Queen Isabella Causeway collapse’: McAllen podcaster shares unheard stories

The last time the Bulldogs played a playoff soccer game, the Harlingen South Hawks upset the top-seeded Bulldogs in the Regional Tournament.

Last year, safety precautions due to COVID-19 prompted the University Interscholastic League (UIL) to halt, and later cancel, all high school sports.

The Lady Bulldogs did not get the opportunity to compete in the playoffs, graduating three senior athletes to major division one soccer programs like Texas A&M University, the University of Houston, and Arkansas University soon after.

“Last year’s team, we had superstars,” Head Coach Patrick Arney explained. “But now, it’s a chance for these girls to really shine.”

And shine they have.

The 2021 McAllen High Bulldogs completed the district season with an unbeaten-championship run. MaxPreps.com ranks the McAllen Lady Bulldogs as the fourth-best team in the state in the 5A division.

A return to the playoffs has offered McAllen High players a new perspective, but senior Chloe Fallek still thinks this team has the same high expectations the Bulldog program has become used to.

“I’m just very grateful that we’ve even had a season,” Fallek said. “It’s really something that we’ve been looking forward to, and I think we can do really well.”

McAllen High will travel to Edcouch-Elsa for a first-round playoff matchup against the Edcouch-Elsa Yellow Jackets this Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m.