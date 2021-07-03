McAllen Fierce claims USA Volleyball Junior Championship

by: Daniel Esteve

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – The McAllen Fierce 13U volleyball team defeated Hawaii-based Spike and Serve volleyball club 2-1 (25-22, 20-25, 15-13) to claim the USA Volleyball Junior Championship in Las Vegas.

Fierce earned the right to compete in the USA Volleyball Junior Championships after placing first out of a total of 148 teams at the 48th annual AAU Volleyball Championships just two weeks ago.

Despite suffering one loss in pool play, the McAllen-based volleyball club earned their spot in the Gold bracket of the 13 American division with an impressive 6-1 record. With a spot in the final eight secured, Fierce went a perfect 3-0 to claim the national title.

The team was established in 2018, celebrating two national championships just three years into its existence.

