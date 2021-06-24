McAllen Alum Aaron Nixon named Freshman All-American

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Former McAllen Bulldog standout and current University of Texas Longhorn Pitcher Aaron Nixon was named to the Freshman All-American team.

Nixon joined fellow teammate and freshman Tanner Witt on the honor squad. Witt was named to the all-American first team while Nixon was listed on the all-American second team.

Nixon thrived in his role with the Longhorns, pitching 30.2 innings while striking out 34 batters alongside just eight walks. Nixon finished with a 3-3 record, including 8 saves and a 3.25 Earned Run Average on the year.

In a game-two matchup against the University of South Florida, Nixon struck out the final batter to clinch a spot in the world series.

Nixon and the Texas Longhorns eye an elimination game against the University of Virginia on Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m.