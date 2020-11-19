Lyford, Raymondville Head To Playoffs

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

LYFORD (KVEO) – The Lyford Bulldogs (6-1) impressed in the first-round of playoffs, after their 34-31 Class 3A Division I bi-district win over the Palacios Sharks Saturday.

Now, the Bulldogs look ahead to facing the undefeated District 13-4A Division I champion Llano on Friday at 7 p.m at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium in Corpus Christi.

RAYMONDVILLE (KVEO) – The Raymondville Bearkats (3-0) won their third straight class 4A bi-district game when they narrowly beat Devine last Thursday.

Now, the Bearkats look ahead to getting past the District 14-4A Division II champions Geronimo Navarro (9-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

