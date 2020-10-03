Lyford dominates in first game of season

PREMONT (KVEO) – The Lyford Bulldogs looked to be in midseason form as they defeated the Premont Cowboys 33-7.

Two early touchdowns passes from Lyford’s Cayleb Klostermann set the tone early for the Bulldogs. The Cowboys could not overcome a 21-0 first-half lead, as Lyford held off the home team in the second half.

The game marked the first UIL matchup for an RGV team this season.

Football fans will see the number of games increase as the weeks roll on, with most UIL programs expected to kick off on Oct. 16.

