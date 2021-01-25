Los Fresnos hires Brownsville Veteran’s David Cantu as head football coach

LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) – Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District approved the hiring of David Cantu, Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School as the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Los Fresnos High School after a unanimous vote on Monday night.

Cantu spent the last nine years with the Chargers, posting a 67-47 record overall, and leading Brownsville Veterans to the playoffs five out of nine seasons.

Cantu is a Los Fresnos native, who previously served as an assistant for the Falcons in the early 2000’s.

“I’m very excited to honor the tradition of our past Falcons, to celebrate the present, and I look so much forward to working with our administration, our community, our parents, and most especially our students,” said Cantu at Monday nights board meeting following his approval.

He replaces Patrick Brown, who was reassigned after five seasons at Los Fresnos, leading the Falcons to a 25-28 record.