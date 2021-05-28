Los Fresnos Falcons make program history, punch ticket to regional finals

CORPUS CHRISTI (KVEO) – The Los Fresnos Falcons met the Round Rock Dragons halfway tonight in the 6A regional semi-finals. A one-game playoff with the winner advancing to the regional finals next week.

Teams remain scoreless through three innings, with a big thanks to incredible pitching from Victor Loa and on-the-ball defense.

In the fourth inning, the Falcons load the bases up and Hector Muniz sends a shot to deep right-center for the bases-clearing RBI triple.

The Falcons would keep the runs coming, while the Dragons sneak 2 in.

The Falcons make program history with an 11-2 win over the Round Rock Dragons, advancing to the regional finals for the first time ever.

Los Fresnos will face the winner of Smithson Valley and Eagle Pass, who play a best of 3 (if needed). After tonight, Smithson Valley leads the series 1-0.