Los Fresnos completes series sweep over Weslaco

WESLACO (KVEO) – The Los Fresnos Falcons defeated the Weslaco Panthers 11-2 to complete the series sweep and advance to the program’s first-ever regional semifinal.

The Falcons tallied four home runs on the night. The win also marked Los Fresnos coach Traci Blackman’s 300th career win.

Despite a scoreless effort through two innings, the game picked up quickly. Weslaco’s Jules Garcia opened the scoring with a two-run shot to give the Panthers an early advantage. A half-inning later, Los Fresnos hitter Aileen Avelar answered with a two-run shot of her own.

The Falcons took a slight edge in the top of the fifth inning on the back of a two-run homer from Sam Campos. Los Fresnos tallied 11 unanswered runs en route to the game-two win.

The Falcons will take on Bowie High School in the third round of the UIL State Softball Tournament.

