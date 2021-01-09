Los Fresnos’ boys basketball remain undefeated in district, Donna girls top Weslaco East

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – The Los Fresnos Falcons hosted the Hanna Golden Eagles tonight in a district match up that was no easy feat.

The Eagles began gaining momentum when junior Isaiah Talamantez hit a three to trail by just one point in the 4th quarter.

Freshman JJ Salazar answered for the Falcons to put them up 43-36.

The Eagles refused to go down without a fight. Senior Diego Escovar grabs a bucket at the buzzer. The Falcons win a messy one and remain atop district standings, 47-46.

Los Fresnos is now 15-1 on the season, 4-0 in district play. Hanna is 6-7 and 0-1 on the season. Teams pick back up for play next week.

Over on the girls side, the Donna Bravettes hosted the Weslaco East Lady Wildcats, both teams fighting for contention in the postseason for District 32-5A.

The game stayed even through the first half – going into halftime with Donna on top 22-17. The Bravettes blew ahead in the season half, thanks to stellar performances by players such as Yzella Perez, who posted a double double.

Donna closed it out with a 49-28 win over Weslaco East. Donna returns to the court Saturday to face Brownsville Pace.