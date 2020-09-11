Local Pro Fighter Motivates Hometown Community

MCALLEN (KVEO) – PSJA North graduate Victor Martinez didn’t play high school sports for the Raiders, but he quickly fell in love with the sport of MMA when he was a junior in High School.

“Now my whole life is this,” Said Martinez. “I love what I do, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

It took Martinez two losses in the ring, to realize the hard work and dedication the sport needs. His Coaches pushed him to keep going, eat clean, and train hard. Martinez now gives that same advice at his local UFC gym.

While he’s training for his next UFC opportunity this November, he’s found a passion for coaching in his community.

“I love teaching people, I love coaching people. I just like to see my students come in, and they’re excited to train with me, and I get to help them out and get better.” Martinez said.

The UFC Gym has an open weight room, cardio machines, and designated class areas for Boxing, Yoga, and HIIT classes led by certified trainers like Victor.

One of Victor’s students, Jake Berry, says training with him at the UFC gym has changed his life.

“I was at 280 pounds, that was right before COVID in February. You know, you think you can’t do boxing but they break it down from a very simple foundation.” Said Berry.

UFC Gym in McAllen is open and practicing safe social-distancing as well as the use of masks and gloves while in the building.