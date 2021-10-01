LIST: High school football postponed over weather

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (ValleyCentral)- Due to the threat of severe weather in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday night, some school districts are moving scheduled Friday night football games to the weekend.

Below is a running list of games that have been moved, and their new game dates and times:

–Donna North at Los Fresnos, Saturday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.

–Harlingen South vs. Harlingen High, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

–San Benito at Brownsville Hanna, Sams Memorial Stadium, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.

–Brownsville Rivera at Weslaco, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.

–Raymondville at Port Isabel, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.