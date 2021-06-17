Like it’s 2019: RGV Football welcomes back offseason schedule

MERCEDES (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley sports scene is looking a lot like 2019 these days.

Offseason is back, featuring scheduled workouts and 7-on-7 competition.

“It gives these athletes an opportunity to go out there and compete together,” Mercedes Head Coach Roger Adame said. “They can hone in on their skills, offensively and defensively, plus, build that comradery.”

The 2020 high school football season managed to sway the COVID-19 pandemic with a shortened schedule and limited attendance, but the 2020 offseason wasn’t so lucky.

“I’ve missed 7-on-7. I’ve missed summer workouts,” Incoming Mercedes Senior Linebacker Roan Galvan said. “I missed being out here with all my friends playing the game I love.”

The Mercedes Tigers have taken advantage of their full offseason, qualifying for their first state 7-on-7 tournament in three years at the Sharyland State Qualifier. Incoming Senior Running Back Miguel Jimenez thinks this offseason will play an even bigger role in the upcoming regular season.

“You’re going to see it out there on the field,” Jimenez stressed. “We are going to come back ten times better and stronger.”

The Tigers are coming off a shortened season in which they only lost two games, including a second-round playoff defeat to the Rouse Raiders.

The Tigers will compete in the upcoming state 7-on-7 tournament from June 24 to June 26, at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. Mission Veterans and La Feria have also qualified, while other RGV teams await the final Weslaco State Qualifying tournament kicks off this weekend.