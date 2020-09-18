Leathernecks to compete in first RGV football game of 2020

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – The Marine Military Academy Leathernecks will become the first valley football team to compete under the Friday night lights.

The Leathernecks will head to Premont for a matchup against the Cowboys tomorrow night, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Though the academy has had little time to prepare, players are still excited, and thankful, for the opportunity to compete.

“We just feel lucky,” Junior Running back Malik Rivers said. “We get to show what we’re about, and we just get a chance to play.”

Under a new coaching staff led by former Harlingen coach Jim Morton, the Leathernecks are optimistic for the upcoming season, despite not winning a single game in 2019.