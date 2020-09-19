Leathernecks outlasted in first game for a valley-football team

PREMONT, Tx (KVEO) – The Marine Military Academy Leathernecks lost to the Premont Cowboys, 27-8, in the valley’s first taste of high school football action.

The Leathernecks impressed after giving up an early touchdown thanks, in part, to a 60-yard touchdown catch from WR Brandon Flowers in the first half.

The Premont Cowboys’ steady rushing attack would prove to be the end for the Leathernecks in a slow second half.

Cheerleaders, band members and fans wore masks in the stands while practicing social distancing during the matchup. The game set an example for valley schools to follow as RGV teams look to host the first slate of valley-versus-valley matchups in October.

Valley football teams are expected to return to play as early as October 16.