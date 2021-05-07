Late Sanchez winner gives Toros second win in historic start to season

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Marquee signing Vicente Sanchez’s 87th-minute goal vaulted the Toros to a 1-0 win over U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan’s San Diego Loyal squad Thursday night.

The win marks the Toros first two-win start to the season in team history.

Locked 0-0 late in the game, Christian Sorto crossed a ball into the box, finding the head of Sanchez before hitting the back of the net. RGV FC President Ron Patel described the scene as “pandemonium.”

Goalkeeper Tyler Deric completed his second clean sheet of the season in the win. Defensively, Center Back Juan David Cabezas totaled four interceptions, 10 possessions gained, two tackles and one-shot attempt.

As a team, the Toros totaled 11 shots tonight, three on target, with an 83.7 percent passing accuracy rate. San Diego totaled seven shots, three on target and an 82.0 percent passing accuracy rate.

RGV FC will take on Copa Tejas rivals, San Antonio FC, on Sunday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. CST at H-E-B Park. To see more matchday information, visit www.rgvfc.com.