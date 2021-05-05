Lady Raiders rolling into the area round of playoffs

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — It’s the second week of playoffs for Texas high school softball teams, and one local team is coming off of a thrilling bi-district sweep.

“That first round, it was crazy,” said Senior catcher Angel Lozano. “We won the first game 5-0, and then we went into the second game and we were down 8-4 and we battled and ending up coming up strong in the end.”

The Lady Raiders rallied back to beat San Benito 9-8 in game 2, thus avoiding the third game with the Greyhounds.

“It felt amazing to secure the out and secure the win,” said sophomore left fielder Eileen Reyna. “It just felt pretty good having the last out.”

Now, PSJA North gets ready to travel North, and play a team not as familiar in San Antonio Brennan.

“Their pitcher is pretty good,” said Reyna. “But I think our team can hit off of them. Get some good hits and be able to score I think we’ll do good against them.”

After losing last season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders are pushing through in hopes of getting a state title. They believe they know exactly what it will take to get there.

“We just have to stay strong, keep cheering, pushing. Keep our bond and also getting our extra reps whenever we need,” said Lozano.

The PSJA North Raiders will play the San Antonio Brennan Bears on Friday at 8 p.m. in Corpus Christi at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.