Lady Falcons win 4th straight district championship

LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) – The Lady Falcons golf team is beaming coming off of a fourth straight district championship win last week. This team has it all excellent academics that place each athlete in the top 10% of their respective graduating class, as well as the ability to shake opponents on the green.

“Academics, I put it first before golf and I have to do it any chance I get because obviously golf is very time consuming,” said Junior Gabriana Garrido.

The team is made up of juniors and seniors, and they say they are used to the feeling of winning a district championship.

“It’s a really big deal, it gives Los Fresnos’ high school a really good title,” said Junior Allison McGinnis. “It gives our team motivation to go get another one next year, and to qualify again for regionals.”

These up-and-coming pros are proud of the small hometown and are ready to represent northern opponent schools like Westlake.

“For three years straight we’ve been preparing this team to go against them,” said Senior Captain Natali Barrera. “And even if we don’t advance, we’re gonna make them take a second look and think ‘oh my gosh where did those Los Fresnos girls come from?'”

At the district meet last week, Natali Barrera shot a 152 and took second place in the individual standings. Gabriana Garrido, Allison McGinnis, Ariana Garza and Gianna Granado were other Los Fresnos A top 10 finishers.

Los Fresnos B had Jennifer Laznovsky and Katelyn Barrera place in the top 10. Laznovsky will be moving on to the regional as an individual.

The district 32-6A golf regional competition will take place in San Antonio on April 23 and 24.