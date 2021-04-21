Lady Falcons beat Lady Cardinals for share of district championship

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — There was a lot on the line for two 32-6A softball teams. The Harlingen Cardinals were looking to keep their season alive with a must-win game against the Los Fresnos Falcons. On the other side, the Lady Falcons wanting to lock in a share of the district championship with a win over the Cardinals.

It would be in the third inning when Harlingen got things going and put the first run on the board with an RBI single from Jamie Gonzalez. Then, with a runner on third Lily Rocha hit an RBI single to extend their lead 2-0 over the Lady Falcons.

It would stay that way until the 5th inning when Katelyn Perez took the plate for the Lady Falcons and slugged one down the third baseline. An error by Harlingen would allow Krystal Perez to get home, to trail 2-1.

Los Fresnos would come back to tie it up at 3 with Harlingen when Falcons pitcher Katelyn Perez blasts a lead-off home run to left/center. Victoria Altamirano would put a bow on it with an inside the park home run, for the Lady Falcons to walk it off 4-3 to clinch a share of the District 32-6A championship.