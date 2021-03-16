Lady Cardinals top Lady Eagles

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – The Harlingen softball team hosted the Brownsville Hanna Lady Eagles Monday night in a district match-up.

Jenna Otera would score the lone run for the Lady Eagles in the top of the 2nd, when she hit one into right field and brought home, Arianna Martinez, to tie the game at 1.

The Lady Cards would get on offense and have an explosive offensive run. Alexa Perez fires one right down the center and gets it over the fence. She scores two runs for Harlingen to jump out to 3-1.

Lily Rocha capitalizes on that when she hits a solo home run soon after, the Lady Cards lead 4-1.

Harlingen would run away with the win tonight beating Hanna 11-1.