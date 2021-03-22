COVID INFO COVID INFO

Lady Cardinals beat Lady Falcons in double OT

by: Kiera Grogan

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — The Los Fresnos Lady Falcons hosted the Harlingen Lady Cardinals tonight, the Lady Falcons coming into tonight third in the district, and the Lady Cardinals first in the district.

After much back and forth between teams, Harlingen breaks through when freshman Naeori Resendez gets to the ball, and puts one in from the outside. The Lady Cardinals went up 1-0, and would remain that way through halftime.

In the second half, the Lady Falcons tied the game and neither team could put another into the back of the net, forcing overtime.

Teams were tied 1-1 after a first overtime.

In the second overtime, Grace Reed scored for Harlingen to win 2-1 over Los Fresnos.

