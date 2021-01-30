Lady Bulldogs, Bloodhounds remain undefeated with dominant performances

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – The McAllen Lady Bulldogs and Saint Joseph Academy Bloodhounds impressed in two big victories Saturday afternoon, retaining undefeated records in the process.

In Alamo, the Lady Bulldogs battled wind and a resilient goalkeeper in a matchup with the PSJA Memorial Wolverines.

Despite playing against breezy conditions in the first half, the Bulldogs managed to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. Two pairs of second-half goals by Shelby Gonzalez and Mia Reyna helped propel the Bulldogs to a 9-0 victory.

In Brownsville, the Saint Joseph Academy bloodhounds looked to improve to 10-0 on the season.

Leading 2-0 late in the first half, SJA Forward Luis Del Pozo netted the team’s third goal to take a 3-0 lead into the half. The Bloodhounds netted five goals in the second half, including two from junior captain Pedro Cardenas, to put the game on ice.

With the win, the Bloodhounds sealed a TAAPS Division II-4 district championship.