Lady Bears, Raider boys make history at district 31-6A swimming and diving meet

Local Sports

Lady Bears 4x straight district champions, Raider boys win first district championship

by: Kiera Grogan

PHARR-SAN JUAN-ALAMO (KVEO) – Saturday proved as a day to remember for PSJA ISD as the PSJA Bears hosted the District 31-6A swimming & diving championship meet.

Closing out a two-day meet Saturday afternoon, the Lady Bears remained atop the girls team rankings and finished strong with 209 points on the weekend.

Edinburg High girls and Vela girls finished second and third with team scores of 94 and 70 respectively.

On the boys side, the PSJA North Raiders stayed ahead of the Edinburg Bobcats through 24 events to win their first ever district title in program history with a total of 182 points.

The Bobcats finished behind them by 50 points, with 132 total points. The PSJA Bears finished third with 60 points.

Qualifying teams return to practice this week to gear up for regional swimming & diving, beginning on Thursday in Corpus Christi. Girls and boys swimming will take place Friday and Saturday respectively in Brownsville.

