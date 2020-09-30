La Joya schools to not play football in 2020

La Joya ISD students and parents call on athletics to be played during 2020 (source: Andy Gauna KVEO)

LA JOYA (KVEO) – Following a district 31-6A meeting this afternoon, one coach confirmed La Joya High School and Juarez-Lincoln High School will not play football this season.

La Joya ISD made headlines earlier this fall with a decision to cancel all fall sports this year. After a series of protests from parents and supporters, the district reevaluated the decision.

Despite a sense of optimism that football would return to La Joya this season following a series of reports, a district 31-6A coach confirmed the two schools will not be participating in the district’s shortened season this fall.

The fate of football at Palmview High School is still in question, but no confirmation has been made.

*Our KVEO sports team will continue to update this story as news is made avaiable.*