La Joya native signs with New York Jets

An empty field is seen at the New York Jets NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (KVEO) — The New York Jets have signed a player from the Rio Grande Valley.

On Wednesday, the team announced they signed Sergio Castillo to their practice squad.

Castillo duos as a kicker and punter and comes to the Jets after spending five seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Castillo graduated from La Joya High School in 2009 where he starred as a placekicker. His efforts earned him a scholarship to play football at West Texas A&M.

After graduating from West Texas A&M with a Bachelor’s Degree in History, Castillo spent time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in 2014.

Castillo later signed with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 2015 CFL season.

He played on four teams across four seasons in the CFL, including stints with the aforementioned Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and British Columbia Lions.

During his 2019 season with the Lions, Castillo earned CFL All-Star honors.

Overall, Castillo connected on 80 of 92 field goals and averaged 44.4 yards per punt during his time in the CFL.

Once again an NFL player, Castillo will play under starting New York Jets kicker Sam Ficken and rookie punter Braden Mann.