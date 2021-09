LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Independent School District (ISD) announced it would be canceling Friday’s football game.

The La Feria Lions were set to face the La Joya Coyotes.

In a post, the district references the safety, health and well-being of their students.

The post also mentions there will be a refund for ticket purchases.

Earlier this week, Los Fresnos canceled their game against Gregory-Portland High.