Keep the Beat: Brownsville’s Dance Center eyes first competition since pandemic

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – The girls at Brownsville’s Dance Center have no problem keeping rhythm, even when the rest of the world lost its own.

Spring of 2020, Brownsville Dance Center Owner Nancy Filizola and her team were preparing for their annual national competition. Before the team was able to travel, all activities were shut down due to COVID 19.

“Everything that we had been working toward with our dancers came to a halt,” Filizola said. “It wasn’t, ‘now we can’t dance,’ it’s, ‘how are we going to dance.'”

Following a short quarantine, the group returned to practice… virtually.

“We did continue to do class on zoom,” Dance Academy student Susana Filizola said. “We had to move furniture around and make certain changes that we weren’t used to.”

Instructors from across the country joined various zoom classes to continue regular dance instruction. When the group was finally cleared to return to in-person activities, the school took extra precautions.

“We started meeting here again in the [Dance Academy] parking lot,” Nancy Filizola said. “We took out the ballet bars and would have ballet class outside.”

The Brownsville heat offered a welcomed change to the group, following months of online instruction. Regardless of the venue, the work continued.

“It was a lesson in resilience,” Nancy Filizola explained. “We learned that there is always a way, you just have to look for it.”

Nearly a year later, the team is now preparing for its first competition of the year. From March 19-21, the team will take classes and compete in San Marcos, TX as a part of the Streetz regional convention. A good performance would qualify the group for a spot in the Streetz national finals in the summer.