Jan. 14 High School Sports Roundup

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school basketball and soccer games were played throughout the Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

On the hardwood, the Hanna boys snapped a 3-game losing streak by beating Harlingen 46-43. The Harlingen girls team beat Hanna 78-34.

In high school soccer, numerous Valley teams are participating in the the Lady Jackets Tournament at Edcouch-Elsa High School. In pool play games, the host Yellow Jackets beat La Joya 1-0. Weslaco East defeated Rio Hondo by the same score. The tournament will end on Saturday.

