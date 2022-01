HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was a busy night for high school basketball teams in the Rio Grande Valley. In one of the keys matchups in girls basketball, Harlingen South defeated Weslaco 50-47. The Hawks victory gives both teams a 5-1 record in District 32-6A.

Girls scores:

Harlingen South 50, Weslaco 47

McAllen 49, McAllen Memorial 33

Boys scores:

Weslaco 39, Harlingen South 34

McAllen Memorial 74, McAllen 73

Vela 60, PSJA North 49